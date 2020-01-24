ADVERTISEMENT

NV Energy, a Nevada energy utility, announced on Jan. 21 it is seeking proposals for biomass, biogas, solar, geothermal and wind project that are compliant with the state’s existing renewable portfolio standards.

“We continue our commitment to our customers to expand our use of renewable resources while working to reduce energy costs for our customers,” said Doug Cannon, president and CEO of NV Energy. “We expect these new projects to provide some of the lowest-cost renewable energy available, which will directly benefit our customers.”

Eligible projects must be at least 20 megawatts (MW) and allow for a commercial operation data on or before Dec. 31, 2025. According to a request for proposals (RFP) issued by NV Energy, acceptable ownership structures for the projects include asset purchase agreements for certain existing renewable energy resources, and build transfer agreements. NV Energy also said it will consider power purchase agreements for resources types other than solar photovoltaic. Projects must be capable of delivering energy to serve load in NV Energy’s retail service territory.

In addition to other requirements, bids for biomass projects must include a letter of intent with a biomass fuel source for a period of 10 years or greater, along with a third party resource assessment report supporting the expected capacity factor. Bids for biogas projects must include a resource assessment report supporting the expected capacity factor.

NV Energy said it will evaluate submitted proposals based on the economic benefit to Nevada, job opportunities in Nevada, and the best value to NV Energy’s customers. The deadline to submit bids is March 9.

Additional information is available on the NV Energy website.