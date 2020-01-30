ADVERTISEMENT

Skeena Bioenergy, the owner of a 75,000-metric-ton-per-year wood pellet plant located in Terrace, British Columbia, announced on Jan. 28 plans donate pellets to local residents in response to a local shortage of home heating fuel.

The event is scheduled to be held on Feb. 1 in partnership with the Kitsumkalum Economic Development Group at the Kitsumkalum Boat Launch. Volunteers are scheduled to be on-site from 10:00 a.m. through 4:00 p.m. to fill pellet containers and help load them into vehicles. Due to significant need, Skeena said each household will be limited to 200 pounds of pellets.

Skeena produces industrial grade pellets. The company noted its pellets are safe to burn in domestic stoves, but cautioned they may burn slightly differently than standard consumer pellets. This includes the possible production of more ash.

