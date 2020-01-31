By U.S. Gain | January 31, 2020

U.S. Gain, a leader in development, procurement and distribution of renewable natural gas (RNG), becomes first to provide RNG for use in voluntary markets through the Midwest Renewable Energy Tracking System (M-RETS) Renewable Thermal Certificate (RTC) platform.

As a state-of-the-art platform that validates environmental attributes of energy, M-RETS is a leader in the environmental commodity tracking space and serves as a trusted centralized gateway to environmental markets and eliminating double-counting errors. M-RETS issues a unique, traceable digital certificate for every dekatherm (dth) produced by a renewable thermal generator. Types of renewable thermal technologies include RNG, hydrogen, ground source heat pumps, sewer/wastewater heat recovery, and many more existing and developing renewable thermal technologies. M-RETS registers projects in all states and provinces across North America.

Providing a transparent way to validate renewable thermal claims, M-RETS users retire RTCs to comply with regulation or to serve the voluntary market. The voluntary market represents utilities, companies and organizations that choose low-carbon products to mitigate greenhouse gas emissions and improve environmental performance. Interest in renewables from the voluntary market continues to rise as more organizations begin tracking and reporting sustainability performance.

“M-RETS is excited to announce the launch of the first thermal specific tracking system in North America, which will aid the growth of thermal compliance and voluntary markets,” says Ben Gerber, executive director for M-RETS. “We are thrilled to work in collaboration with U.S. Gain to approve the first RTC generator and issue the first certificates on the new platform.”

RNG is methane captured from the decomposition of organic materials at agricultural facilities, landfills and wastewater treatment plants, cleaned and conditioned to meet pipeline standards, then injected into the natural gas distribution pipeline. RNG can be used in transportation, industrial process or heating and cooling applications.

RNG placed by U.S. Gain on the M-RETS RTC platform is intended for use by the voluntary market as a renewable thermal solution, specifically in heating, cooling and industrial process applications. Organizations incorporating RNG as a thermal solution can benefit from scope 1 and/or scope 2 emission savings, reducing their overall carbon footprint.

“RNG provides an incredible opportunity for organizations with zero carbon sustainability strategies,” says Bryan Nudelbacher, director of business development for U.S. Gain. “The M-RETS RTC platform is an excellent tool for organizations to not only find RNG, but also validate its environmental attributes. We’re excited to be a part of its development. As demand for RNG in the voluntary and transportation market continues to grow, we’ll be here with a steady supply of RNG.”