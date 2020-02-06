ADVERTISEMENT

The USDA Foreign Agricultural Service released data on Feb. 6 reporting that the U.S. exported 541,893.4 metric tons of wood pellets in December, bringing total pellet exports for 2019 to 6.89 million tons.

The 541,893.4 tons of wood pellets exported in December was down when compared to the 777,976.5 million tons exported in November and the 594,411.2 tons exported in December 2018.

The U.S. exported wood pellets to more than a dozen countries in December. The U.K. was the top destination with 377,055.2 tons, followed by Denmark with 89,411.3 tons and Belgium-Luxembourg with 62,858 tons.

The value of wood pellet exports in December reached $72.4 million, compared to $122.35 million in November and $78.72 million in December 2108.

Total U.S. pellet exports for 2019 reached 6.89 million tons at a value of $945.25 million, compared to 6.02 million tons at a value of $809.69 million in 2018.

The U.K. remained the top destination for U.S. wood pellet exports in 2019 with 6.89 million tons, up 15 percent from the 6.02 million tons the country imported in 2018. Belgium-Luxembourg was the second ranking destination for U.S. wood pellets last year at 619,741.9 tons, up 12 percent from the 555,614.4 tons the country imported in 2018. Denmark was the third ranking destination for U.S. wood pellets last year at 466,971.5 tons, down 1 percent when compared to the 472,564.8 tons of U.S. wood pellets the country imported the previous year.

Additional data is available on the USDA FAS website.