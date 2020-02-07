ADVERTISEMENT

The Forest Enhancement Society of BC announced on Jan. 30 it will award $408,320 to Terrace, British Columbia-based Skeena Bioenergy Ltd. to use materials from slash piles to make wood pellets in the Coast Mountains Natural Resources District. A statement released by the government of British Columbia notes the project will involve approximately 22,000 cubic meters of biomass.

The grant awarded to Skeena Bioenergy was part of a larger $2.74 million grant funding announcement that aims to support four projects that will support forestry contractors and increase the use of wood fiber that would otherwise be burned.

“Our government’s focus is creating jobs in the forest sector by getting the most out of the fiber that comes out of our public forests,” said Donaldson. “Our partnership with the Forest Enhancement Society of BC is making sure that more fiber gets turned into viable products—supporting good jobs in rural B.C—and less is left on the forest floor.”

In addition to Skeena Bioenergy, the Forest Enhancement Society of BC also awarded $1.08 million to Taan Forest Products, $880,000 to Skookumchuck Pulp Inc., and $369,450 to RPP Holdings Inc. All three grants will support the use of materials from slash piles to make pulp for use in paper products.