The booming “it” city known for its legendary music venues welcomed the 13th annual International Biomass Conference & Expo, which took place Feb. 3-5 at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center. The event drew a diverse mix of technology developers, academia, investors, service and equipment providers, bioenergy plant personnel and a range of other stakeholders who met to gather information, network and collaborate.

Following a day-long preconference workshop focused on biomass preparation, storage and handling, the event kicked off with annual awards bestowed by Biomass Magazine. Bruce Lisle, founder and CEO of pellet manufacturer Energex Corp., received the Excellence in Bioenergy Award, and Restoration Fuels LLC and the U.S. Endowment for Forestry and Communities were named recipients of Groundbreaker of the Year Award. Received on the organizations’ behalf was endowment President and CEO Carlton Owen.

Following the awards, trade organization leaders participated in an industry roundtable to discuss policy, challenges, priorities and the messages the industry conveys to policymakers and the public. Panelists included Patrick Serfass, American Biogas Council; Tim Portz, Pellet Fuels Institute; Bob Cleaves, Biomass Power Association and Dan Wilson, Biomass Thermal Energy Council.

Roughly 80 speakers presented during the event span, during sessions focused on biomass heat and power, pellets and densified biomass, biogas and waste-to-energy, and advanced biofuels. The closing event brought attendees to Aries Clean Energy’s Lebanon, Tennessee, biomass gasification plant, as well as WastAway Fuels’ municipal solid waste-to-densified fuel operation in Morrison, Tennessee.

The 2021 International Biomass Conference & Expo will be held in Jacksonville, Florida, March 15-17.

By Anna Simet

Photos by Event Coverage Nashvillev