March 06, 2020

Drax achieved an industry-leading safety record during 2019 with Morehouse BioEnergy, one of its compressed wood pellet plants located in Bastrop, surpassing the two-year mark with no recordable safety incidents. At its port operation in Baton Rouge, the company has achieved five and a half years with no lost time or recordable injuries.

“We are proud to have achieved these safety milestones which are a testament to an ever-growing focus, mindset and culture built around operating safely,” said Matt White, Senior Vice President of Drax Biomass. “The safety of our employees, vendors and suppliers is priority one at Drax, and we continually evaluate, train and hone our processes and procedures to create an environment that is conducive to success.”

Key Facts