Drax achieves industry-leading safety record
Drax achieved an industry-leading safety record during 2019 with Morehouse BioEnergy, one of its compressed wood pellet plants located in Bastrop, surpassing the two-year mark with no recordable safety incidents. At its port operation in Baton Rouge, the company has achieved five and a half years with no lost time or recordable injuries.
“We are proud to have achieved these safety milestones which are a testament to an ever-growing focus, mindset and culture built around operating safely,” said Matt White, Senior Vice President of Drax Biomass. “The safety of our employees, vendors and suppliers is priority one at Drax, and we continually evaluate, train and hone our processes and procedures to create an environment that is conducive to success.”
Key Facts
•For 2019 in the US, the Drax TRIR (total recordable incident rate) was .42 while its OSHA RI (Occupational Safety and Health Administration Recordable Incident) rate was .92.
•The 2017 average OSHA RI rate for our industry was 3.0. https://www.bls.gov/iif/oshsum.htm
•Drax is a subsidiary of Drax Group, plc, which is enabling a zero carbon, lower cost energy future.
•Drax operates three compressed wood pellet plants – Morehouse Bioenergy in Bastrop, LA; LaSalle Bioenergy in Urania, LA; and Amite Bioenergy in Gloster, MS.
•The company ships its pellets to the UK and manages a port operation at the Port of Greater Baton Rouge.