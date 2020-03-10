ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. exported 500,904 metric tons of wood pellets in January, according to data released by the USDA Foreign Agricultural Service on March 6. Exports were up from both 386,778.7 tons exported in January 2019 and 541,893.4 tons exported in December 2019,

The U.S. exported wood pellets to more than a dozen countries in January. The U.K. was the top destination with 407,868.1 million tons, followed by Belgium-Luxembourg at 48,238.2 tons and Denmark at 28,553.7 tons.

The value of U.S. pellet exports reached $69.31 million in January, up from $53.92 million in January 2019 and $42.4 million in December 2109.

Additional data is available on the USDA FAS website.