By Clean Energy Fuels Corp. | March 11, 2020

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. on Feb. 25 announced it has partnered with Natural Gas Vehicle Institute (NGVi) to offer TouchPoint, a comprehensive customer care resource that ensures fleet managers, supervisors and technicians receive optimal training and support for a successful natural gas vehicle (NGV) launch and ongoing maintenance and operation.

TouchPoint is an extension of Clean Energy’s Zero Now, a program that makes the cost of leasing or purchasing a new natural gas heavy-duty truck equal to the price or even lower than that of the same truck equipped with a diesel engine. In addition, truck fleets financed or purchased through Zero Now are eligible to purchase Redeem renewable fuel with a fixed discount to diesel at a significant spread for the duration of the contract.

“Zero Now has made it affordable to switch from a diesel to a natural gas truck. With the introduction of TouchPoint we’re furthering our commitment by providing a complete toolbox for a smooth and efficient transition to clean, low-carbon natural gas fuel including training and maintenance,” said Chad Lindholm, vice president, Clean Energy.

There are six key elements to Clean Energy’s TouchPoint, beginning with Maintenance Management Orientation where appropriate fleet and dealer team members are introduced to the characteristics of natural gas engines, including maintenance requirements.

The next step, Heavy-Duty NGV Technician Training, is a comprehensive program that includes customized versions of NGVi’s Essentials and Safety Practices and Heavy-Duty NGV Maintenance and Diagnostics Training. This is followed by the New Vehicle Launch which brings together participants and channel partners to initiate vehicle deployment.

As time progresses, the program offers Monthly Check-Ins to answer technician questions and keep the lines of communication open about vehicle performance and maintenance best practices. Prior to the first oil change and valve adjustment an Initial Maintenance Interval Support meeting will be conducted to discuss any concerns regarding those activities.

The program continues with a Six-Month Performance Assessment to collect feedback, identify issues and gain an overall evaluation of the vehicles from a maintenance perspective. One year into the process there is an Annual Maintenance Review meeting to discuss fleet satisfaction and identify any maintenance or performance concerns.

“Clean Energy’s foresight to recognize the value of comprehensive training and ongoing technical support for heavy-duty NGV customers will significantly increase overall customer satisfaction with NGV technology,” noted Annalloyd Thomason, Vice President, NGVi. “TouchPoint has the potential to revolutionize market expansion for natural gas vehicles.”