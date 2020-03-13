ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. Department of Energy has scheduled an open meeting of the Biomass Research and Development and Technical Advisory Committee for March 24-25. The meeting will be held in Arlington, Virginia.

The meeting aims to develop advice and guidance that promotes research and development leading to the production of biobased fuels and products. The tentative agenda includes updates on USDA and DOE biomass research and development projects, and presentations from government and industry that provide insights on sustainable aviation fuels.

Members of the public are welcome to observe the business of the committee, but must contact a designated representative of the DOE at least five business days before the meeting. Additional information is available on the Federal Register website.