Future Forests + Jobs announced on March 25 the launch of the FFJ Research Directory, a repository of academic research, papers and studies that document the positive contributions wood bioenergy is making to the energy sector. The collection will provide industry leaders, policymaker, researchers and others with a comprehensive review of research literature on wood bioenergy.

The directory currently includes more than 30 academic studies and reports from leading scientists and research universities around the world. This includes researchers from North Carolina State University, the University of Illinois, the University of Georgia, Clemson University, Wageningen University, Stockholm Environmental Institute, Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México, and University Utrecht, as well as governmental bodies such as the U.S. Forest Service, U.S. Department of Energy, U.K. Committee on Climate Change, the United National IPC, and the European Commission. Future Forests + Jobs plans to update the research directory as new studies are released.

“Renewable, sustainable wood bioenergy is an important part of the global energy infrastructure, and a key tool in the global fight to mitigate climate change,” said Brian Rogers, Future Forest + Jobs’ spokesperson. “From the United Nations to the University of Georgia to researchers from the Netherlands and across the globe, the science is clear—wood bioenergy reduces carbon emissions, grows forests, and is a sustainable form of renewable energy.”

Browse the research directory here.