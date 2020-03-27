ADVERTISEMENT

Renova Inc. announced March 24 it has reached financial close on the 74.95 megawatt (MW) Ishinomaki Hibarino Biomass Power Generation Project in Ishinomaki, Japan. The facility will be fueled with wood pellets and palm kernel shells.

Information released by Renova indicates full construction on the plant will begin in November 2020. The facility is expected to begin operations in May 2023.

Renova said it will develop the project with three cosponsors, Tokyo Gas Co. Ltd.; United Purpose Management Inc., and Mizuho Leasing Co. Ltd.

Once fully operational, the facility is expected to generate enough electricity to power 170,000 households.

Renova has developed several other biomass power projects in Japan, including the Akita Biomass Project, a 20.5 MW facility that began operations in mid-2016. In addition, the Kanda Biomass and Tokushima Tsuda Biomass Projects are under construction.