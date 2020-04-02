ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S exported 546,435.2 metric tons of wood pellets in February, up from both 500,904 tons in January and 501,563.9 tons in February 2019, according to data released by the USDA Foreign Agricultural Service on April 2.

The U.S. exported pellets to approximately 18 countries in February. The U.K. remained the top importer of U.S. wood pellets at 418,529.9 tons, followed by Belgium-Luxembourg at 91,970.5 tons and the Netherlands at 32,137.5 tons.

The value of U.S. wood pellet exports reached $76.51 million in February, up from $56.95 million in January, but down from $63.73 million in February 2019.

The U.S. exported a nearly 1.05 million tons of wood pellets at a value of $145.82 million during the first two months of this year, compared to 888,342.7 tons at a value of $117.65 million during the same period of 2019.

Additional data is available on the USDA FAS website.