By Metacon AB | April 06, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Metacon AB announced March 9 that the company has entered into an agreement with Hynion AS, where Hynion will rent a hydrogen generator from Metacon. The reformer, also previously referred to as the AutoRe unit, will have a capacity to produce about 40 Nm3 hydrogen per hour. Upgraded biogas will be used as feedstock for the hydrogen production.

Hynion will pay a monthly fixed fee of NOK 20.000 based on an average capacity utilization of 80 percent. In the event of increased capacity, Metacon will receive an additional 500 NOK per month per percent increased capacity—giving a maximum monthly payment of NOK 30.000 for 100 percent capacity utilization.

Delivery time is set to Q3 2020 and unit will be installed at Hynion’s hydrogen station in Høvik, Oslo, or another site of Hynions choice. Initial rental period is 12 months and may be extended if mutually agreed.

“This represent an important step in our MoU with Hynion and launch the world's first public HRS application based on integrated, on-site production of hydrogen from existing biogas infrastructure,” said Chris Tornblom, CEO of Metacon.

“We are very pleased to have this rental agreement signed as follow-up of our MoU. Biogas could be an important source for hydrogen, and with this unit we will be able to verify the operational and economical parameters for on-site production at one of our hydrogen stations. There is a growing interest for hydrogen infrastructure, as both light and heavy-duty hydrogen vehicles are starting to come to the market,” said Ulf Hafseld, CEO of Hynion AS.