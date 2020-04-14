ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy has extended the application deadlines associated with a $25 million funding opportunity announcement (FOA) made in March to support plastics recycling research and development as part of the Plastics Innovation Challenge.

Information posted to the EERE’s Exchange website indicates the extension is related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

DOE’s Advanced Manufacturing Office and Bioenergy Technologies Office issued a FOA on March 16 titled “BOTTLE: Bio-Optimized Technologies to Keep Thermoplastics out of Landfills and the Environment.” The FOA will support the development of new plastics that are capable of efficient recyclability and on improving recycling strategies that can break existing plastics into chemical building blocks that can be used to make higher-value products. A portion of the funding is expected to support the development of novel biobased plastics.

Concept papers for the FOA were originally scheduled to be due April 22. That deadline has been extended to April 29. The full application deadline was originally set for June 18. That deadline has also been delayed, and is now set for July 2.

Additional information is available under DE-FOA 0002245 on the Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy Exchange website.