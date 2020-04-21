ADVERTISEMENT

The U.K. government recently released updated energy statistics showing the renewables share of electricity generation reached a record 36.9 percent last year, with 119 terawatt hours (TWh) of electricity generated from renewable sources.

Generation from bioenergy sources reached a record 36.6 TWh, up 5.2 percent when compared to 2018. Bioenergy generation was boosted by Lynemouth power station reopening as a biomass fueled facility in late 2018, according to the U.K. Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.

Total U.K. energy production in 2019 was 129.3 million metric tons of oil equivalent. Bioenergy and waste accounted for a record 14.1 million metric tons of oil equivalent, up 5.1 percent when compared to 2018. The growth is attributed to increased plant biomass capacity.

According to the BEIS, bioenergy accounted for 11.3 percent of U.K. power generation in 2019 and 16.7 percent of capacity. Bioenergy capacity increased by 0.3 gigawatts (GW) during the year, reaching 7.9 GW. That is a 4.6 percent increase when compared to 2018.