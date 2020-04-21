ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. Forest Service on April 16 announced it is awarding a total of $7.62 million to 35 projects as part of the agency’s Wood Innovations Grant Program. Eight of those projects focus on renewable energy, while the remaining 27 focus on expanding markets for wood products.

The Wood Innovations Grant program advances innovations in wood products that create jobs, revitalize local economies and support sustainable forest land management. According to the Forest Service, the 35 businesses, nonprofits, universities and tribal partners selected for the current round of funding will match the grants with an additional $131 million.

“Markets for wood products are key to supporting sustainable management and restoration of our nation’s forested lands,” said Forest Service Chief Vicki Christiansen. “We can keep both public and private forests healthy and resilient by fostering economic opportunities around wood products.”

Selected projects include:

Hoonah Indian Association: Hoonah, Alaska; Hoonah biomass design based on 2017 feasibility study

Maine Energy Systems LLC: Bethel, Maine; Demonstration project for increasing whole house pellet heating clusters

Red Lodge Mountain: Red Lodge, Montana; Red Lodge Mountain waste to warmth energy project

Middle Niobrara Natural Resources District: Valentine, Nebraska; Middle Niobrara Natural Resources District headquarters heating project

City of Prineville: Prineville, Oregon; Prineville renewable energy project engineering and design study

Blue Mountain Lumber Products LLC: Pendleton, Oregon; Expanding forest biomass pellet manufacturing capacity

Smokehouse Products LLC: Hood River, Oregon; Installation of wood chip dryer and processing equipment using renewable energy and heat provided by Wind River biomass utility

Next Generation Wood Inc.: Hiwassee, Virginia; Market assessment for the expansion of biochar use and sales

Long Falls Paperboard LLC: Brattleboro, Vermont; Long Falls Paperboard biomass combined-heat-and-power conversion project—flue gas condensation alternative to achieve maximum efficiency

A full list of awards is available on the Forest Service website.