The Canadian government announced on April 24 it will delay publication of proposed regulations for the liquid fuel class of its Clean Fuel Standard until fall 2020 due to extraordinary circumstances caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Plans to develop a national Clean Fuels Standard were first announced in late 2016. The program aims to reduce the country’s greenhouse gas (GHG) emission through the increased use of lower-carbon fuels, energy sources, and technologies. One implemented, the Clean Fuel Standard is expected to achieve up to 30 million metric tons of annual reductions by 2030, making a significant contribution toward Canada’s target of reducing national emission to 30 percent below 2005 levels by 2030.

Clean Fuel Standard regulations will cover all fossil fuels used in Canada, with separate requirements set for liquid, gaseous and solid fossil fuels. Environment and Climate Change Canada is developing the regulations in a phased approach, with liquid-fuel regulations being developed first, followed by gaseous fuels and solid fuel regulations.

Under the revised development timeline, engagement with the technical working group on key regulatory design elements related to liquid fuels regulations will take place during the spring and summer of 2020. Proposed regulations for liquid biofuels are expected to be published in the Canada Gazette this fall and be subject to a 75-day comment period. Liquid fuels regulations are currently expected to be finalized in late 2021 and come into force in 2022.

