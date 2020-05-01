ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. Energy Information Administration could soon begin publishing data related to the production of biogas and renewable natural gas (RNG). The agency has proposed to modify an existing information collection focused on natural gas to include these renewable fuels.

The EIA published a notice in the Federal Register on April 28 proposing to extend for three years and modify its natural gas data collection program, which provides information on natural gas production, underground storage, supply, processing, transmission, distribution, and consumption by sector within the U.S. The collection includes seven specific surveys, including form EIA-176, which is an annual report of natural and supplemental gas supply and disposition.

The EIA explains that form EIA-176 currently collects data on natural, synthetic and other supplemental gas supplies, their disposition, and certain revenues by state. EIA is proposing to modify the survey to explicitly include producers of RNG or biogas, including landfill gas collection facilities, agricultural digesters, and wastewater treatment facilities. “EIA seeks to add producers of renewable natural gas and biogas as respondents to form EIA-176 because these facilities produce and consume gas in electric power generation, vehicle fuel, and other applications and are in scope for the reporting frame,” the EIA said in the notice.

A public comment period on the proposal is open through June 29. Additional information is available on the Federal Register website.