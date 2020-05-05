ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. exported 670,463.8 metric tons of wood pellets in March, up from 546,435.2 metric tons in February and 646,824.5 metric tons in March 2019, according to data released by the USDA Foreign Agricultural Service on May 5.

U.S. producers exported wood pellets to more than 20 countries in March. The U.K. remained the top destination with 511,902.2 million tons, followed by the Netherlands at 94,119.1 million tons and Belgium-Luxembourg at 50,138.4 metric tons.

The value of U.S. wood pellet exports reached was at $84.06 million in March, up from $76.51 million in February, but down from $87.99 million in March 2019.

The U.S. exported nearly 1.72 million metric tons of wood pellets during the first three months of 2020 at a value of $229.88 million, compared to 1.54 million metric tons at a value of $205.64 million during the same period of last year.

Additional data is available on the USDA FAS website.