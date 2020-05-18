By Andritz | May 18, 2020

International technology group Andritz has received an order from Klabin for a complete biomass gasification plant and a new biomass handling line for its Ortigueira mill in Brazil.

The scope of supply includes a 51 MW gasification plant, a belt dryer, a multi-fuel lime kiln burner and biomass handling equipment with auxiliaries. By replacing 100 percent of the heavy fuel oil currently burned in one of the mill’s lime kilns, the Andritz gasification plant will significantly reduce the mill’s carbon footprint. The current lime kiln production will remain at 650 tons of reburnt lime per day.

Andritz was one of the main suppliers of major process technologies and equipment areas to the Puma II project, and also supplied major technologies and equipment to Klabin’s Puma I project, which was started up successfully in 2016.

In the gasification sector, Andritz offers advanced and state-of-the-art technologies, combining high efficiency with quality gas output for the replacement of fossil fuels.