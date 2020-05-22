ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. EPA has announced the release of the third edition of AgSTAR’s Anaerobic Digester Project Development Handbook, which includes a compilation of the test knowledge in the industry on best practices for anaerobic digestion and biogas systems.

According to the USDA, the handbook aims to ensure long-term project success for anaerobic digestion and biogas systems by providing background and a framework for project development. It is intended for agriculture and livestock producers, farm owners, developers, financers, policymakers, implementers, and others. The handbook is designed to help these stakeholders make informed decisions to maximize profits and environmental performance while reducing implementation risks.

The third edition spans more than 130 pages and can be downloaded from the EPA website.