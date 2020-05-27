ADVERTISEMENT

Xcel Energy announced on May 26 it is seeking general and technical information from renewable natural gas (RNG) project developers, marketers and others that may deliver RNG supply in Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

Xcel said those who respond to the request for information (RFI) can provide information about RNG for sale from facilities currently in operation, projects that are under development, or ventures being planned or considered. The requested information includes production method, daily production volumes, gas quality, locations, start-up dates and contract terms.

In the RFI, Xcel said it is exploring the possibility of developing a voluntary RNG customer program. The utility is also exploring the possibility of obtaining alternative fuel supplies for its electric generation fleet. According to Xcel, the RFI will identify the locations and cost of capturing methane and injecting it into pipelines for use in customers’ homes and businesses.

“Xcel Energy provides innovative ways for our customers to further reduce their environmental impact through renewable electricity programs, and new programs for renewable natural gas would help further our commitment to our customers and the environment,” said Frank Prager, senior vice president of planning, strategy and external affairs, Xcel Energy. “We’ve been a national leader in renewable energy for more than a decade, and now we’ll expand that leadership to our natural gas operations.”

The RFI was issued on May 26. The deadline to submit questions is June 8. Responses to questions submitted will be issued June 23. Final RFI responses are due July 15. Additional information, including a full copy of the RFI, is available on the Xcel Energy website.