By KPA Unicon | May 28, 2020

The bio-heating boiler plant delivered for Fortum to Espoo, Finland, was handed over for commercial use on May 5. Unicon Renefluid bubbling fluidized bed (BFB) boiler plant generates district heating for residents of Espoo utilizing wood biomass. The new boiler plant replaces part of the old coal-based heat production.

The plant’s output is 49 MW, due to use of Unicon Condenser it produces up to 58 MW of district heat. Advanced combustion technology, efficient heat recovery, flue gas condensing and heat pump technology enable to achieve the highest efficiency on the market.

Special attention has been paid to the environmental friendliness of the bio plant. KPA Unicon’s BFB boiler utilizes carbon-neutral biomass that is not suitable for other uses, such as forest residue chips and demolition wood. In addition to the availability of climate-friendly fuels, during implementation of the plant special attention has been given to combating local emissions. The plant’s dust, nitrogen oxide and sulphur dioxide emissions have been managed using the most advanced technologies in the industry, which ensure local emissions that are significantly lower than the regulations and recommendations of the authorities.

“It has been a pleasure to be involved in meeting Fortum’s heat production needs and to work together towards a cleaner future. The delivery was a confirmation that KPA Unicon has the technology and ability to supply plants of this size, helping solve green energy investment needs of Helsinki metropolitan area,” says Jukka-Pekka Kovanen, managing director of KPA Unicon.

“The new bio-heating boiler plant in Kivenlahti is an important step in our Espoo Clean Heat program, which goal is to generate completely carbon-neutral district heating in this decade and to discontinue the use of coal in 2025. The biomass-fired heating plant will replace one of coal-fired units from Suomenoja power plant,” says Panu Ahrnberg, head of production at Fortum.