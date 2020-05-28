By Neste Corp. | May 28, 2020

Neste, the world’s largest producer of renewable diesel and the 3rd most sustainable company in the world, deepens its partnership with one of Sweden’s largest fuel companies, OKQ8. Neste MY Renewable Diesel, produced from renewable and sustainable raw materials, will become available at 130 OKQ8 network stations by the end of 2020, also for private customers. The total Neste MY Renewable Diesel sales points in Sweden will more than double to over 200 by year-end.

“Partnering with Neste fits with OKQ8 sustainability strategy. By the end of 2020 our 1.6 million members and private and professional customers can refuel with Neste MY Renewable Diesel at OKQ8 and OKQ8 network stations throughout Sweden. The partnership is an important enabler for our sustainability agenda and the number of stations offering HVO100 will continue to grow in our network of more than 740 stations in the years to come,” Andréa Haag, director sustainability and network at OKQ8 says.

“This collaboration marks an important step in the execution of our growth strategy for branded fuels and renewable transportation in Sweden as well as globally. It will more than double the availability of Neste MY Renewable Diesel in Sweden, and we are extremely happy to be able to offer our renewable diesel to more drivers across the country. In addition to heavy duty and public transportation, private car owners can now fill up with our high-quality product and become fossil free in an instant,” says Carl Nyberg, executive vice president for Neste’s renewable road transportation business unit. “Moreover, this further contributes to Sweden reaching its ambitious climate target to become fossil free by 2045.”

With the use of Neste MY Renewable Diesel, customers can reduce their greenhouse gas emissions by up to 90 [ercemt compared to fossil diesel over the lifecycle. The high-quality product is a drop-in solution, meaning that it can be refueled without any modifications to existing diesel engines or logistics.

Neste launched Neste MY Renewable Diesel in Sweden in 2018 with selected distribution partners. Besides Sweden, Neste MY Renewable Diesel is available for customers in Finland, the Netherlands, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and the United States in California and Oregon.