By Fagus GreCon Inc. | June 04, 2020

Fagus GreCon Inc. would like to introduce Todd Havican as director of sales, and newest member of our GreCon Team. Havican officially joined the organization as of May 4, 2020 with over 25 years of experience leading sales teams in a variety of industries including fire protection, nonwovens, dust collection and food processing.

Havican is based in our North American headquarters in Charlotte, North Carolina. He holds an BS in Mechanical Engineering from New Jersey Institute of Technology. Havican recently served as national sales manager at Apollo Valves and before that served as sales manager for LESER GmbH.

“I am excited to join the sales team at Fagus GreCon. GreCon has the worlds leading products in spark detection and extinguishing systems market, and I look forward to continue building upon their success over the past 30 years in North America,” Havican says. In his role, Havican will be working with the sales team to grow existing business and expand Fagus GreCon’s reach both in existing and new markets.

The addition of Havican in Charlotte continues to build upon the organizational move from Portland, Oregon, to Charlotte, North Carolina, that began over two years ago. The move brought Fagus GreCon closer to many of our customers, allowing us to improve our team’s ability to reach our customer base and better assist customers with service visits, technical support and sales visits more quickly and efficiently. In addition, Fagus GreCon has extended our outreach by establishing a motivated team of outside service technicians to assist customers with their business needs across the United States. The result is lower service costs, improved service and better communications with customers.

While currently we all are dealing with an unprecedented health and business environment, these changes, along with the business, growth and safety plans that Todd and the team are developing will help Fagus GreCon continue to drive the business forward in 2020 and into the future.