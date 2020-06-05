ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. exported 595,166.2 metric tons of wood pellets in April, up from the 424,680.5 million tons that were exported in April 2019, but down from the 670,463.8 million tons that were exported in March 2020, according to data released by the USDA Foreign Agricultural Service on June 4.

The U.S. exported wood pellets to approximately 15 countries in April. The U.K. was the top destination with 503,477.3 metric tons, followed by the Netherlands with 67,185.2 metric tons and the French West Indies with 22,227.2 million tons.

The value of U.S. wood pellet exports reached $82.55 million in April, up from $60.27 million during the same month of the previous year, but down from $84.06 million in March.

The U.S. exported a total of 2.31 million tons of wood pellets during the first four months of 2020 at a value of $312.42 million, compared to 1.96 million tons at a value of $265.91 million during the same period of last year.

Additional data is available on the USDA FAS website.