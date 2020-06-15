ADVERTISEMENT

U.K.-based Velocys plc announced on June 12 the company has secured an addition £500,000 ($630,958) in grant funding from the U.K. government in support of its proposed Altalto Immingham waste-to-fuels plant that will produce sustainable aviation fuel.

The funding was awarded by the U.K. Department for Transport under the Future Fuels for Flight and Freight Competition (F4C). Velocys was selected for a stage one grant of £400,000 under the F4C program in 2018. The new £500,000 grant was made under stage two of the program.

“We are very pleased to have the continued support of the Department for Transport for this project,” said Henrik Wareborn, CEO of Velcoys. “The Altalto project is a key step towards a substantial supply of sustainable aviation fuel in the U.K., which is essential for meeting net zero carbon targets. This grant, particularly at the present time, underlines the importance of our project to the government’s plans for a green recovery.

U.K. Transport Secretary Grant Shapps discussed the department’s support for Velocy’s and the Altalto Immingham project during a June 12 press conference. He also announced the launch of the Jet Zero Council, which will aim to make net-zero emissions possible for future flights.

“Our goal—within a generation—will be to demonstrate flight across the Atlantic without harming the environment, and today we’re backing a company called Velocys who are building a plant for aviation fuels in Lincolnshire,” Shapps said.

Velocys in May announced it has received planning permission for the Altalto Immingham plant from the North East Lincolnshire Council’s planning committee. A formal decision notice of the approval was announced on June 12.

The proposed 20 MMgy plant is a collaboration between Velocys, British Airways and Shell International Petroleum Co. Ltd. Subject to additional funding and financial close, construction is expected to begin in 2022. Velocys estimates the plant could be operational by 2025. Velocys is also developing a proposed 25 MMgy biofuels plant in Mississippi.