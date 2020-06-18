By ReCarbon Inc. | June 18, 2020

ReCarbon Inc., the developer of the patented plasma carbon conversion unit (PCCU), a revolutionary greenhouse gas utilization technology, on June 10 announced the execution of a memorandum of understanding with leading Australian bioenergy developer, Utilitas Group, towards building biogas-to-hydrogen plants across Australia.

ReCarbon President and CEO Jay Kim said, “We are pleased to collaborate with Utilitas to seek to establish production plants which will not only create a new supply of renewable hydrogen, but simultaneously address greenhouse gas emissions from biomass.”

“Utilitas has always pioneered our way forward in the bioenergy sector in the last decade. We see ReCarbon’s technology and expertise as an innovation to empower this continuing journey to create new high value opportunities for biogas,” said Fiona Waterhouse, CEO of Brisbane-based Utilitas Group.

2020 is proving to be a banner year for ReCarbon, Inc. with highlights including:

Commercial plant to be commissioned in July in Tennessee, USA, with H2Renewables, LLC, ReCarbon’s exclusive distributor in the US landfill market.

Fast developing projects in Korea, Canada, and Australia.

Contributing to the proliferation of biogas to renewable hydrogen facilities globally is one of its key expansion strategies; including making hydrogen mobility more accessible.