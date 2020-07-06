ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. exported 572,499.8 metric tons of wood pellets in May, up from 553,885.4 metric tons exported during the same month of last year, but down from the 595,166.2 metric tons exported in April, according to data released by the USDA Foreign Agricultural Service on July 2.

The U.S. exported wood pellets to approximately 17 countries during May. The U.K. was the top destination with 399,586.5 metric tons, followed by Belgium-Luxembourg with 114,511.1 tons and the Netherlands with 33,145.1 metric tons.

The value of U.S. wood pellet exports was at $76.6 million in May, down from $86.25 million in May 2019 and $82.55 million in April 2020.

The U.S. exported a total of 2.89 million metric tons of wood pellets during the first five months of 2020 at a value of $389.02 million, compared to 2.54 million metric tons at a value of $354.03 million exported during the same period of 2019.

Additional data is available on the USDA FAS website.