A new sustainability report released by UPS on June 30 indicates that the company is now the largest user of renewable natural gas (RNG) in the transportation industry and plans to continue increasing its RNG use.

According to UPS, it has invested more than $1 billion in alternative fuel and advanced technology vehicles and supporting infrastructure over the past decade. The company said it is now the largest user of RNG in the transportation industry and has a specialized alternative fuel and advanced technology fleet of more than 10,300 vehicles. UPS recently announced plans to purchase more than 6,000 natural gas trucks through 2022.

Within the report, UPS said it continued to invest in alternative fuels for its ground fleet in 2019, purchasing 135 million gallons of alternative fuels. That volume represents 24 percent of the company’s total ground fuel usage.

UPS also said it has committed to purchase 250 million gallons of RNG over the next several years, including the largest-ever single U.S. investment in RNG. The commitment to purchase 250 million gallons of RNG is expected to avoid more than 1 million metric tons of emissions.

A full copy of the sustainability report is available on the UPS website.