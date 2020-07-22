ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. Department of Commerce’s International Trade Administration is seeking nominations for members of its Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Advisory Committee. Nominations are due July 31.

The committee advises the secretary of commerce regarding the development and administration of programs and policies to expand the competitiveness of U.S. exports of renewable energy and energy efficiency goods and services.

The committee’s work on energy efficiency focuses on technologies, services and platforms that provide system-level energy efficiency to electricity generation, transmission and distribution. This includes smart grid technologies and services, as well as equipment that increases the resiliency of power infrastructure. The committee does not cover vehicles, biofuel feedstock or energy efficiency as it relates to consumer goods. It does, however, cover non-fossil fuels that are considered renewable fuels, including liquid biofuels and wood pellets.

The committee consists of approximately 35 members. Nominations are invited for qualified individuals who will represent U.S. companies, U.S. trade associations, and U.S. private sector organizations with activities focused on the export competitiveness of U.S. renewable energy and energy efficiency goods and services.

More information on how to submit a nomination is available on the Federal Register website.