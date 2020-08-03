By Kiewit Corp. | August 03, 2020

CleanBay Renewables Inc., an enviro-tech company focused on the production of greenhouse gas credits, organic fertilizer and renewable energy, today announced its partnership with Kiewit Corp., one of North America’s largest and most respected construction and engineering companies.

Through the partnership, Kiewit will design, engineer and build CleanBay’s Westover biorefinery which, using anaerobic digestion, will recycle more than 150,000 tons of chicken litter annually and convert it into renewable natural gas (RNG), renewable electricity and a nutrient-rich fertilizer product.

“The partnership with Kiewit brings CleanBay’s vision of a sustainable economic model to produce energy, process waste and return controlled-release nutrients to crop lands for food production, one step closer to reality,” said Thomas Spangler, CleanBay Renewables’ executive chairman. “Kiewit’s environmental stewardship, ‘safety first’ approach and vast expertise will ensure that our facility is designed for safe operations and meets or exceeds all performance requirements.”

With more than 130 years of experience, Kiewit has efficiently and effectively delivered complex projects in a wide variety of industries, including water treatment plants, power plants and anaerobic digestion facilities. The company’s success and longevity are driven by its ability to self-perform construction work that meets that highest quality and safety standards.

“We commend CleanBay on its commitment to innovation and the environment along with its dedication in bringing the first utility-scale anaerobic digestion plant focused on agricultural feedstock to Maryland,” said Brad Kaufman, senior vice president, Kiewit Corporation. “Our construction and engineering approach includes a relentless focus on safety and fully leverages our team’s expansive experience and expertise. We look forward to delivering this first-of-its-kind facility.”

CleanBay has a unique environmental, social, and governance (ESG) profile with its ability to reduce air, soil and water pollution. Without processing, chicken litter releases nitrous oxide, a greenhouse gas with 300 times the impact of CO2. Litter can also produce nitrogen and phosphorus runoff, which lead to algae blooms that pollute waterways and create dead zones.

“Our process goes beyond recycling waste and reducing pollution,” said Donal Buckley, CleanBay’s CEO. “By also creating a controlled-release fertilizer containing humic acid, we’re improving soil health and helping farmers increase production to meet the ever-increasing demand for food.”

Site preparation is now underway, and construction is scheduled to begin later this year at the Westover facility, which will include more than $200 million of capital investment by CleanBay.