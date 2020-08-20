By Rumpke Waste & Recycling | August 20, 2020

Rumpke Waste & Recycling is partnering with Archaea Energy to turn Southern Indiana’s trash into a renewable energy source.

The two companies recently broke ground on a landfill-gas-to-energy plant at Rumpke’s Medora Landfill. Rumpke and Archaea expect to complete construction and open the new plant by the end of 2021. Ultimately, the new facility will convert gases produced from decomposing garbage into useable natural gas piped to natural gas customers via local pipelines.

“Rumpke has been on the forefront of landfill gas to energy projects,” said Jeff Rumpke, area president, Rumpke. “We started harvesting and recycling landfill gas at our sites in 1986. We currently have projects at four of our landfills, and we are excited to see the Medora project come online and bring another environmentally beneficial project to Indiana.”

Landfill gas is produced through natural waste decomposition. When the Medora gas plant becomes operational, a series of gas wells and pipes will collect and funnel landfill gas to the on-site plant. The plant will separate carbon dioxide from methane gas and other trace gases to create clean, recycled natural gas.

“Recycling landfill gas allows us to reduce greenhouse gases produced at the site while at the same time providing the region access to a cleaner energy source,” Rumpke said. “We have been working toward this plant for years, and we are very excited to have found a long-term partner with Archaea.”

“Landfills are long-term energy resources that require the right partner to harvest,” said Nick Stork, CEO. “We are very excited to add an additional plant to our portfolio and assist Rumpke and the Medora community with maximizing the value of its landfill.”

In addition to the Medora plant, Archaea is also working with Rumpke to build a similar facility at Rumpke’s landfill in Montgomery County, Kentucky.