By Cambi | August 26, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Building on the success of its first American project with DC Water, Cambi has signed a new contract to deliver a thermal hydrolysis plant to the Washington Suburban Sanitation Commission’s (WSSC) Piscataway Bioenergy Project. The new plant will be located 20 kilometers south of the DC Water site and treat sewage sludge from five wastewater treatment plants in the Montgomery and Prince George’s counties in Maryland.

The Piscataway Bioenergy Project will become WSSC’s largest and most technically advanced plant yet. Once complete in 2024, the Bioenergy Project will transform WSSC’s biosolids handling, significantly reducing the volume and enabling WSSC to sell the biosolids as exceptional quality (EQ) Class A fertilizer. Reduced disposal costs and increased income from biogas production will save WSSC and its rate payers more than US$ 3 million in annual operating costs. The project will also reduce WSSC’s greenhouse gas emissions by 15 percent, equivalent to removing about 5,000 cars from traffic.

CambiTHP was pre-selected by WSSC as a critical technology for the project now delivered by the progressive-design build team of PC Construction, Stantec and Hazen. In the words of Jay Fayette, PC Construction President and CEO, “This project is a game-changer, utilizing cutting-edge thermal hydrolysis technology to reduce costs and increase efficiency and sustainability”.

“The new contract is a welcome recognition of our commitment to the American market. This is Cambi’s 8th project in the USA, strengthening our position as leader in thermal hydrolysis and the advanced treatment of biosolids in America. We look forward to working with PC Construction to make the Piscataway Bioenergy Project a success and are committed to support WSSC realise the full potential of their investment,” says Per Lillebø, CEO at Cambi.