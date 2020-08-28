ADVERTISEMENT

Japan-based Tokyo Gas Co. Ltd. announced on Aug. 26 that its wholly owned subsidiary, Prominet Power Co. Ltd., plans to acquire two wood pellet-fired power plants from an Equis Group investment fund. The transaction is scheduled to close in mid-September.

The facilities include the Fushiki Manyofuto Biomass Power GK plant and the Ichihara Yawatafuto Biomass Power GK, both located in Japan. The 51 megawatt (MW) Fushiki Manyofuto facility is under construction and expected to begin commercial operations in October 2021. Construction is scheduled to begin on the 75 MW Ichihara Yawatafuto facility in October 2020, with commissioning expected to begin in January 2024.

Tokyo Gas Engineering Solutions Corp., a wholly owned subsidiary of Tokyo Gas, will be awarded as the owner’s engineering consultant and will undertake the operation and maintenance of the Ichihara Yawatafuto facility.