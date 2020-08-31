By U.S. Gain | August 31, 2020

U.S. Gain, a leader in development and distribution of renewable natural gas (RNG) recently completed installation of gas production equipment at Dallmann East River Dairy. After just eight months, the Wisconsin farm is now producing clean RNG for the transportation industry.

“We’re proud to bring another dairy RNG project online,” said Mike Koel, president of U.S. Gain. “RNG production at farms can be challenging to get up and running because of process and environmental variables that impact development. However, dairy based RNG features some of the lowest carbon intensity scores, which translates to significant emission savings that leading organizations are seeking. For this reason, we’ll continue investment in RNG development at dairies, and other agricultural operations.”

Located in Brillion, Wisconsin, Dallmann East River Dairy supplies milk for the cheese industry. In 2012, the farm added an anaerobic digestor to its location. “The digester provided operational benefits to our farm,” said Dallmann East River Dairy Owner Nick Dallmann. “We were able to strengthen our manure management practices, improve local air quality and obtain economic savings from nutrient-rich fertilizer and bedding which are byproducts of the digestion process. We are also glad to keep our digester operational, producing a renewable source of energy.”

A key partner to U.S. Gain in the Dallmann project was Nacelle Solutions, an industry leader in developing gas clean-up equipment specifically designed for the RNG industry. “We’re pleased to advance our partnership with US Gain at Dallmann East River Dairy and successfully bring this project to fruition quickly and safely,” said Nacelle’s Co-Founder, Gov Graney. “We look forward to the next phase of this project, pioneering solutions to maximize gas output while creating process efficiencies.”