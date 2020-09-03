ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. exported 643,727.5 metric tons of wood pellets in July, down from the 684,028.1 metric tons exported in June, but up from 451,299.1 metric tons exported during the same month of 2019, according to data released by the USDA’s Foreign Agricultural Service on Sept. 3.

According to the USDA, the U.S. exported wood pellets to approximately 17 countries in July. The U.K. remained the top destination for U.S. wood pellets at 588,731 metric tons, followed by Belgium-Luxembourg at 40,500.3 metric tons and the French West Indies at 10,807.7 metric tons.

The value of U.S. wood pellet exports was at $92.21 million in July, down from $94.52 million the previous month, but up from $58.54 million during in July 2019.

The U.S. exported a total of 4.21 million tons of wood pellets during the first seven months of 2020 at a value of $575.75 million, compared to 3.68 million tons at a value of $500.88 million exported during the same period of 2019.

Additional data is available on the USDA FAS website.