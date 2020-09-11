By Carbon Capture Coalition | September 11, 2020

The Carbon Capture Coalition, along with 72 other organizations, sent a letter to Senators today urging them to pass the American Energy Innovation Act this Congress. This bill is critically important for boosting economic growth, job creation and transformational energy innovation needed to meet our global climate challenges. It is also one of the most consequential legislative initiatives for modernizing our nation’s energy policies in more than a decade.

In addition to the Senate letter, 35 Coalition members sent House leaders a letter thanking them for committing to provide September floor time for essential energy innovation bills including H.R. 3607, the “Fossil Energy Research and Development Act,” H.R. 4230, the “Clean Industrial Technology Act,” and Section 503 of the CLEAN Future Act. These bills strengthen carbon capture research and development initiatives, as well as bolster demonstration and deployment investments and programs that are essential to meeting midcentury emissions reduction goals.

Click here to read the letter to the United States Senate.

Click here to read the Coalition’s letter to the United States House of Representatives.