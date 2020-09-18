ADVERTISEMENT

The USDA announced on Sept. 18 that Deputy Agriculture Secretary Stephen Censky will step down on Nov. 8 to resume his post as CEO of the American Soybean Association, a position he previously held for 21 years.

“There is no doubt that I personally, as well as the whole USDA family will miss Steve’s experience, preparedness, and steady leadership. During his tenure as Deputy Secretary, we accomplished a great deal in a short amount of time even in the face of serious challenges in American agriculture,” said Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue. “Steve’s roots are in agriculture and he is one of the best and most professional public servants America has. His wise counsel helped us make USDA the most efficient, effective, customer-focused department in the entire federal government, and I am forever grateful for his invaluable guidance and input. I join the entire USDA family in wishing Steve and his family all the best as he heads back to ASA in November.”

“It has been a true honor to serve my country on behalf of American agriculture. These past few years have seen tremendous developments, and I am humbled to have served a role in implementing a Farm Bill, launching the USDA’s Agriculture Innovation Agenda, supporting America’s farmers against trade retaliation, and now assisting farmers and ranchers and feeding families affected by the coronavirus pandemic,” Censky said. “I want to thank Secretary Perdue for trusting in me and giving me the opportunity to conduct the important work that affects the daily lives of so many Americans. It has been tremendously rewarding to also work as Chief Operating Officer of one of the largest Departments in the Federal government to assist Secretary Perdue and our team at USDA in greatly improving customer service, operational effectiveness and efficiency.”

The ASA said Censky will resume his post as CEO on Nov. 9. He replaces Ryan Finlay, who was named CEO of the organization in early 2018 following Censky’s confirmation at deputy agriculture secretary, but departed the organization in June. The ASA credited Finlay with helping the organization restructure internally and establish an independent government affairs office in Washington, D.C.

“It is a privilege to return to ASA and represent our nation’s soybean growers,” Censky said. “ASA is in many ways home, and I’m excited about working with both new and familiar faces in St. Louis and D.C. and building on the great changes accomplished since I was last there.”

Additional information is available on the ASA website.