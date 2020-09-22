ADVERTISEMENT

Natural Resource Canada funds 11 bioenergy projects

Erin Voegele

Natural Resource Canada is has announced it will award approximately $21 million to support several clean energy projects in Indigenous communities in Ontario and the Northwest Territories, including 11 biomass projects.

The agency announced on Sept. 21 it will award nearly $13 million to support six biomass energy projects in northern Ontario that will help Indigenous communities reduce their reliance on fossil fuels by decreasing emissions and demonstrating the efficiency and cost-effectiveness of biomass heating. The following day, it announced it will award $8 million to eight community-led clean energy projects in the Northwest Territories that aims to reduce reliance on diesel fuel for heat and power while creating jobs.

Funding for the six Ontario projects and four of the Northwest Territories projects comes from the Clean Energy for Rural and Remote Communities BioHeat Stream, a six-year, $220 million program that aims to reduce reliance on diesel and rural and remote communities by deploying and demonstrating renewable energy, encouraging energy efficiency and building local skills and capacity. One project is funded through Canada’s Indigenous Off-Diesel Initiative, a $20 million initiative aimed at generating new opportunities by reducing diesel reliance in remote Indigenous communities. The remaining projects are funded through a combination of the two programs.

The projects include: