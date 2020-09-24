ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Fossil Energy on Sept. 22 released a $2 million funding opportunity announcement (FOA) focused on the co-gasification of coal, biomass and plastic waste to produce hydrogen with the potential for net-negative carbon dioxide emissions.

The DOE said the aim of the FOA is to advance net-negative carbon technologies that can produce hydrogen or other high value fuels, either as the sole product or as a coproduct.

Selected projects must include experimental analysis of the gasification process using coal/plastic/biomass feedstocks. The DOE said experimental process conditions and feedstock blends proposed in the testing campaigns must be justified as being commercially relevant. Projects may also address experimental analysis of slag characteristics, experimental analysis of pre-treatment requirements for combinations of waste plastics, coal and biomass; and experimental analysis of contaminants, impurities, and catalyst poisons that may inform process requirements to clean up and upgrade the hydrogen content of the raw syngas resulting from blended feedstock co-gasification.

The DOE expects to make up to four awards under the FOA. Applications are due on Nov. 18. Selection notifications are expected to be made in early February, with awards distributed in April 2021. Additional information is available on the DOE website.