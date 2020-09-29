By Duke Energy | September 29, 2020

Piedmont Natural Gas today announced that renewable natural gas (RNG) is now available at its compressed natural gas (CNG) fueling station in Nashville, Tennessee.

Renewable natural gas is pipeline-quality biomethane produced from biomass that is fully interchangeable with conventional natural gas and can be used in natural gas vehicles. By fueling with RNG at Piedmont’s Nashville station, fleets and organizations can further reduce their emissions footprint – helping decarbonize transportation in Tennessee.

“Drivers of CNG vehicles and companies with CNG fleets already have been benefiting from the cost advantages of fueling with abundant, domestic natural gas,” said Phillip Grigsby, Piedmont’s senior vice president of ventures and business development. “But there’s a tremendous environmental benefit as well, since CNG vehicles have lower greenhouse gas emissions compared to diesel-fueled vehicles.

“That environmental advantage over diesel increases even more when the natural gas source is renewable – in this case, RNG captured from a landfill,” Grigsby said. “Piedmont is excited to help our customers even further in meeting their sustainability goals.”

Bluesource, an environmental action partner based in Cottonwood Heights, Utah, will pair RNG available in the pipeline system with Piedmont’s station, bringing the environmental benefits of renewable natural gas to Piedmont’s consumers.

Bluesource Vice President Will Overly said, “We're thrilled to partner with Piedmont and empower their customers to manage and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The economic and environmental benefits of RNG drive real change at the consumer level and beyond.”

Piedmont’s own fleet consists of 43 percent CNG vehicles, or approximately 643 vehicles. Piedmont provides CNG for industrial customers, including refuse, transit, over-the-road fleets and construction, as well as services for private use at CNG fueling stations.

Piedmont operates a network of 11 publicly accessible CNG fueling stations for fleets and personal natural gas vehicles within its three-state service area in the Carolinas and Tennessee. The company plans to continue extending RNG as a fuel source in its CNG fueling stations. These fast-fill stations are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

For more information on Piedmont’s CNG fueling stations, visit piedmontng.com/vehiclesandfueling.