By U.S. Gain | October 19, 2020

U.S. Gain, a leader in the development and distribution of renewable natural gas (RNG) is proud to announce the anaerobic digester at Deer Run Dairy is complete, transforming animal waste to clean, low carbon fuel for the transportation market. RNG production offers Deer Run Dairy the opportunity to improve manure management practices from its herd of 1,700 milking cows.

“We’ve developed a great relationship with Deer Run Dairy over the years and are pleased to work with them on this opportunity, especially given the benefits their farm will receive,” said Hardy Sawall, RNG director of business development at U.S. Gain. “This includes animal bedding and nutrient-rich fertilizer that can be either used by the farm as a cost savings measure or profitably sold. I look forward to continued collaboration with the Deer Run Dairy team, finding innovative ways to increase efficiency and gas output at the facility.”

In 2021, U.S. Gain will expand the system’s capacity by installing a mixing tank that will enable other local farms to bring animal waste to Deer Run Dairy. “We’re excited about the opportunities this will create for the region – both environmentally and economically,” said Pat Van Dehy, U.S. Gain’s director of operations. “It’s rewarding to be on both sides of the RNG supply chain – managing development of RNG production sites while at the same time, building new natural gas fueling stations in which gas produced can be dispensed.”

Deer Run Dairy owners Dale Bogart and Duane Ducat expressed their enthusiasm for the project. “As caretakers of the land, we feel a strong obligation to continue looking at all aspects of our operations to determine what’s best, not only for our farm, but also for our community,” explained Bogart. “We couldn’t be more pleased in partnering with U.S. Gain, a like-minded company that sees the value in ensuring a brighter future for us all. When the capacity is increased next year, we encourage our neighbors to consider this waste management option.”

RNG produced at Deer Run Dairy will be transported to a new decanting facility U.S. Gain constructed at Holsum Dairy located in Hilbert, Wisconsin, where it will be injected into the natural gas pipeline.

Nacelle Solutions, a leading technology and service company specializing in gas conditioning and advancement of the energy and biogas industries, was a key partner to U.S. Gain in bringing this project online.

U.S. Gain is expanding its RNG development and would be honored to work with your farm. Reach out to learn more.