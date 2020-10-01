By University of Wisconsin Oshkosh | October 20, 2020

The University of Wisconsin Oshkosh has partnered with Agra Energy Corp. to promote a new technology that converts biogas to fuel.

The renewable solution makes use of Agra Energy’s Micro-GTL (gas-to-liquids) technology that converts methane-rich biogas into liquid fuels that meet diesel fuel specifications.

“Agra Energy’s partnership with UW Oshkosh supports our mission to implement renewable energy solutions that shift consumption away from fossil fuels,” said Gary D. Simpson, founder, chairman and CEO of Agra Energy of Irvine, California. “Our innovative technology is leading to an evolution in the GTL process, enabling broad commercial and cost-effective application, and reducing carbon atoms impacting the atmosphere.”

A Micro-GTL pilot unit is installed and connected to the UWO-operated digester on Allen Farms in Oshkosh. A portion of the biogas produced from the dairy manure is used to create synthetic fuel products.

Agra Energy and UW Oshkosh are dedicated to leading science innovations that will advance technology and drive economic opportunities within agriculture. Goals of the pilot project include:

•Yielding results appropriate for commercial applications. •Producing fuel that meets diesel specifications. •Evaluating operations, controls and safety to support commercial design and manufacturing. •Creating academic research opportunities and student internship opportunities at Agra Energy labs.

“With a focus on sustainability, UW Oshkosh strives to be a powerful partner with regional agri-businesses by delivering cutting-edge engineering and energy solutions,” said Bob Roberts, vice chancellor of University Affairs at UWO. “This opportunity with Agra Energy allows our students to combine their dedication to academics and on-site lab work with a vision for the future.”

“Our strategic plan is to create a new industry that converts biogas from agricultural businesses into a new source of scalable, renewable fuels across the country,” said Tony Long, president and chief technology officer of Agra Energy. “We are striving to be a catalyst for change within the global energy industry.”

Agra Energy and UW Oshkosh also are pursuing research and development opportunities through underlying grants to advance technology and provide students with career preparation and pathways to employment in the engineering and renewable energy sectors.