By U.S. Gain | October 26, 2020

U.S. Gain, a leader in development and distribution of renewable natural gas (RNG) for the transportation and thermal energy markets has been selected to supply RNG to Rogue Valley Transportation District for use within their fleet of buses. This agreement will support RVTD’s mission of providing quality public transportation while reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

“We’re excited about this new relationship,” said RVTD General Manager Julie Brown. “Our leadership considered a number of energy sources to power our fleet and, after significant research and dialogue with industry experts, it was clear RNG provided the best path forward, environmentally and economically.”

Among those experts was Victor Bautista with Avista Utilities and also a board member of the Rogue Valley Clean Cities Coalition. Bautista is known for his work in helping local companies implement environmentally friendly strategies to reduce emissions generated within the region. “Our goal is to enhance the livability of the Rogue Valley,” Bautista explained. “RNG achieves this while providing fleet owners real cost savings that helps their bottom line, especially as transit agencies across the nation are dealing with COVID-19 related financial impacts. The partnership between U.S. Gain and RVTD is a win for residents in the Rogue Valley.”

Earlier this year, U.S. Gain reached a significant milestone by becoming the largest RNG supplier within Oregon, fueling public and private fleets throughout the state. “We’re pleased to see U.S. Gain continue building new relationships with fleets seeking clean, low carbon fuel solutions,” said Alex Schay with the NW Alliance for Clean Transportation. “They’re experts in RNG and passionate about expanding use within the region, thanks in part to the Clean Fuels Program.”

U.S. Gain is focused on providing sustainable energy solutions that reduce emissions for a cleaner world. “Our customer purpose is ‘Finding a Better Way’ and for me, that means working alongside fleets to determine cost-effective strategies to achieve their transportation-related emission targets,” said Marten Mills, business development manager for U.S. Gain. “It’s an honor to work with organizations like RVTD that value giving back to communities they serve through clean fuel adoption.”

RVTD is a public transportation provider in the Rogue Valley region of Oregon, serving Medford, Ashland, Central Point, Talent, Phoenix, White City and Jacksonville. RVTD's mission is to provide quality public transportation, viewed by residents and visitors as a realistic and viable alternative to the personal automobile, and to thereby improve the quality of life in the Rogue Valley.