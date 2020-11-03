By ENplus | November 03, 2020

We are excited to share with you that ENplus turns 10 years. It was a decade of constant development, unwavering dedication, and active cooperation between all the actors involved in the scheme operations. It was a period of challenges but also one of growth and international recognition.

For these ten years, ENplus has become the world-leading certification scheme for wood pellets and has contributed to the development of the premium pellet market by introducing and maintaining harmonized pellet quality along the entire supply chain.

Today, there are more than 1040 certified pellet producers, traders, and service providers, in 47 countries around the world. The total production of certified pellets for this year is close to 13 million metric tons, accounting for an estimated 69 percent of the European heating market. Moreover, the total production of certified pellets since the scheme’s establishment has been estimated at almost 74 million metric tons. In comparison, this volume equals about 8.9 billion gallons of heating oil.

To celebrate the scheme’s 10th anniversary and to give you a chance to win incredible prizes, we have organized two special initiatives:

The ENplus Quiz

All online users willing to test their knowledge on the value of the wood pellets and the importance of certification scheme can check out our dedicated quiz. Those who give correct answers to all the questions will have the chance to win 1 of 20 bags of ENplus goodies. The winners will be selected randomly, via a draw, and will be announced alongside the correct answers on our LinkedIn page on Nov. 16.

10 Years of ENplus photo contest

We invite all consumers of wood pellets to participate in our photo contest and share with us a photo promoting the use of certified pellets in a creative and original manner. The best three pictures will receive amazing prizes for the upcoming winter:

1st Prize: 1 metric ton of certified pellets

2nd Prize: 500 kg of certified pellets

3rd Prize: 200 kg of certified pellets

Find full information about the contest (deadlines, rules, requirements) here.