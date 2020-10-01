By BBI International | November 10, 2020

Biomass Magazine announced this week the 14th Annual Biomass Conference & Expo will be taking place 100 percent virtual, March 15-17, 2021.

“It’s been somewhat of a rollercoaster this year and we recognized turning the International Biomass Conference & Expo into a virtual event would be the safest and most cost-effective option for our attendees, and it would also eliminate any hovering uncertainty,” said John Nelson, vice president of operations, marketing & sales of BBI International. “The event will still contain a massive amount of content, networking opportunities and multiple ways to promote products and services, all from the safety of your office or home.”

The 2021 program will include presentations under the following tracks:

•Track 1: Pellets & Densified Biomass •Track 2: Biomass Power & Thermal •Track 3: Biogas & Waste-to-Energy •Track 4: Advanced Biofuels & Biobased Chemicals

The website for the International Biomass Conference & Expo is now LIVE online and the conference is accepting presentation abstracts.

The deadline to submit a presentation abstract is Nov. 13, 2020. To submit a presentation click here.





