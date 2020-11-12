ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. exported 608,046.6 metric tons of wood pellets in September, up from 585,883.3 metric tons in August, but down from 626,476.8 metric tons in September 2019, according to data released by the USDA Foreign Agricultural Service on Nov. 4.

The U.S. exported wood pellets to approximately 16 countries in September. The U.K. was the top destination at 459,522.7 metric tons, followed by the Netherlands at 63,673.7 metric tons and Belgium-Luxembourg at 40,500 metric tons.

The value of U.S. wood pellets reached $85.74 million in September, up from $72.56 million the previous month, but down from $88.49 million during the same month of last year.

Total wood pellet exports for the first nine months of 2020 reached 5.41 million metric tons at a value of $734.06 million, compared to 5.05 million metric tons at a value of $686.73 million exported during the same period of last year.

Additional data is available on the USDA FAS website.