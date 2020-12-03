By Innio | December 03, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Innio today announced that Wuhan Environmental Investment and Development Co. Ltd has selected Innio Jenbacher’s J320 gas engine technology for the Wuhan Jiangxia Changshankou Municipal Solid Waste landfill project. INNIO’s distributor, Guangzhou Shenfa Electromechanical Industrial Development Co., Ltd. (Shenfa), is providing eight INNIO Jenbacher J320 generator sets, delivering a total installed capacity of 8.5 MW that will help the city of Wuhan achieve its goal of becoming the most sustainable city in China. The project is in the Jiangxia District, covering an area of 828 acres with a design capacity of 18.33 million cubic meters and 21 years of service life. It is projected to have a treatment capability 1700 tons of municipal solid waste per day.

In the face of COVID-19 and flooding challenges, Shenfa safely maintained constant contact with Changshankou, providing detailed information to help meet the site’s power plant configuration to generate combined heat and power energy produced from landfill gas. The eight Jenbacher J320 units will provide reliable electrical and thermal power, to local power grid and onsite waste treatment process respectively.

“This project will support Wuhan’s goals to increase the production of renewable and alternative, distributed power within the state and country. Innio’s gas engines technology best met our need to provide a cost-effective and cleaner direction to produce energy," said Wuzhong Han, operation manager of Wuhan Changshankou Landfill. “We are very pleased with INNIO’s innovative solutions that will support the growth of our renewable energy sources, drive efficiencies and support Wuhan’s clean energy goals.”

Launched at the end of 2019, the Wuhan Changshankou municipal waste landfill gas power generation project is an important measure to actively promote the utilization of municipal solid waste resources in Wuhan. The sudden outbreak of COVID-19 within Wuhan presented significant challenges to the implementation of the project schedule. Working under constrained conditions, the INNIO Jenbacher team worked closely with its authorized distributor, Shenfa, to actively adopt video conferences to continue communications with the customer in Wuhan. With the video conferencing, INNIO Jenbacher ensured that they understood the customer’s needs, discussed technical details thoroughly, and initialized concept and preliminary proposals. The project is one of the key projects in Wuhan's 11th Five-Year Plan. It is also a cornerstone of several Wuhan campaigns, including its "National Civilized City of China," "National Garden City of China," "National Healthy City of China" and "National Environmental Protection Model City of China."

Innio Jenbacher landfill gas engines use the gas—consisting of methane, carbon dioxide (CO2) and nitrogen—created during the decomposition of organic substances in a landfill. Methane has a global warming factor 21 times greater than CO2, the most widely recognized greenhouse gas affecting climate change. The new Wuhan landfill project supports the initiatives of the Chinese government to increase the production of electricity from renewable sources and help to reach the country’s goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 60 to 65 percent from the 2005 level.

"Innio’s gas-to-power portfolio is designed to accommodate the use of renewable fuels, such as landfill gas, while offering high levels of electrical efficiency and heat," said Dong Guo, deputy general manager, Shenfa – Innio’s authorized distributor. "Our Jenbacher gas engines are quick to install, scalable, more reliable and fuel-flexible to best meet the energy, environmental and economic needs of our customers, such as those in China. Furthermore, INNIO’s technology can support China in its goal to become carbon neutral - meaning China's net carbon emissions will reach zero — by 2060.”